Baskin Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,818,000 after acquiring an additional 641,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,220,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $447,088,000 after purchasing an additional 40,983 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,436,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,519,000 after purchasing an additional 160,750 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,384,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 7.8% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,795,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,660,000 after purchasing an additional 493,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PBA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.34. 941,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,165. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

