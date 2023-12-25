Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $13.49 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,317 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 1.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,207,000 after buying an additional 395,289 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.18. 1,931,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,243. The stock has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

