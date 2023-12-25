Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $28.36 Million Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for approximately 2.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Brookfield worth $28,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,334.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently -899.70%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,558,058 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,139. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BN

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.