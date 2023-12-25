Baskin Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.06. 3,414,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

