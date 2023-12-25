Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $408.38. 34,314,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,740,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $410.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $380.43 and its 200 day moving average is $372.91.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

