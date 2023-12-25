Baskin Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,482 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for 3.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $33,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

