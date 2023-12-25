Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,451 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of BIPC stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $35.62. 675,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,845. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.39. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $48.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.