Baskin Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $100.78. 779,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,098. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

