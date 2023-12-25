Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Beazer Homes USA worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $21,323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 302,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth approximately $7,411,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 67.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BZH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 347,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,427. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $645.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 7.19%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.