Berkshire Money Management Inc. Acquires 9,284 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,184,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,848,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.29 and a one year high of $75.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

