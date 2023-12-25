Berkshire Money Management Inc. Buys 2,071,678 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 8,078.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,097,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071,678 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July makes up about 10.9% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 22.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $72,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 39.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $133,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $206,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,976 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

