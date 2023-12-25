Berkshire Money Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,000. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July comprises 1.3% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 67,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:NJUL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,942 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

