Berkshire Money Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VB traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.81. The company had a trading volume of 764,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,066. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $215.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

