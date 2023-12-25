Berkshire Money Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $435.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,744. The company has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $438.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

