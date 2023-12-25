Berkshire Money Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,115 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $992,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BJAN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,043 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $170.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

