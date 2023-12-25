Berkshire Money Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June makes up about 0.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJUN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 133.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $85,000.

BJUN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.55. 1,285 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $129.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

