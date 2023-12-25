Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,865 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November accounts for 0.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth about $1,410,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 124,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BNOV traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,818 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

