Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $19.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,173,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,653,918. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

