Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $217.75. The company had a trading volume of 240,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,239. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $219.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.13.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

