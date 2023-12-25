Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $489,000 Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS NJAN remained flat at $41.61 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 14,519 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

