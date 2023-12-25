Berkshire Money Management Inc. Sells 1,853 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,407,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,246,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,369,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,263,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPLV stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.01. 1,322,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

