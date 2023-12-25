Berkshire Money Management Inc. Sells 22,554 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,554 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July makes up about 0.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $125,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.07. 104,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

