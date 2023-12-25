Berkshire Money Management Inc. Sells 961,385 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961,385 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,992 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

