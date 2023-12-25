Berkshire Money Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,749,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

