Berkshire Money Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,909 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863,772 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth $35,293,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $7,438,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 217,512 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 925.2% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

PNOV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.33. 8,063 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

