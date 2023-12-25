BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given New $3.75 Price Target at TD Securities

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.63.

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 585,860 shares of company stock worth $2,151,529 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BlackBerry by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

