BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stake Trimmed by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BCAT traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $14.96. 329,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,923. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,011 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $206,401.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,107,704 shares in the company, valued at $152,730,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,062,748 shares of company stock worth $30,239,972 in the last three months.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Free Report)

–

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.