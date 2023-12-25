BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Cut by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $802.42. 426,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,085. The stock has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $701.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $694.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

