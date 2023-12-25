BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $802.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $701.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $694.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

