BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in BlackRock by 24.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $802.42. 426,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $694.16. The firm has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

