Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.63.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.72 million, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,018,917.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,018,917.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,545,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,917,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 97.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter worth $12,504,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at $530,000.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

