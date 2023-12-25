bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $5.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLUE. HSBC lowered shares of bluebird bio from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.02.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLUE

bluebird bio Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $153.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in bluebird bio by 885.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.