Brady (NYSE:BRC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

BRC opened at $59.52 on Friday. Brady has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brady by 34.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,330,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,804,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 65.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 202,099 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

