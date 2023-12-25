BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Downgraded by StockNews.com

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance

LND traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.20. 74,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,982. The stock has a market cap of $533.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.82. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 588,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

