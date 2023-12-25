Brewster Financial Planning LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,878. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.