Brewster Financial Planning LLC Has $30.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 30.1% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Brewster Financial Planning LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $30,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.38. 626,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.72. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $207.12 and a twelve month high of $263.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

