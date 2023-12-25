Brewster Financial Planning LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 12.3% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.86 on Monday, hitting $201.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,173,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,653,918. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

