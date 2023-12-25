Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,121.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.45 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $952.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $893.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

