Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

BRO stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $70.48. 824,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,711. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

