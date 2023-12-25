Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,173,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,653,918. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.