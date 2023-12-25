Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.0% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.28. 6,361,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,589,788. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

