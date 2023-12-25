Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,676. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $239.62 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.63. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

