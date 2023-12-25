Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 917 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Chubb stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.77. 1,004,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,441. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.38 and its 200-day moving average is $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

