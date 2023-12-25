Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,602. The company has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.