Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.84. 756,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.06. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $320.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

