Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance
NYSE:APD traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.84. 756,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.06. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $320.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air Products and Chemicals
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.