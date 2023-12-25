Brown University Buys Shares of 242,350 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Brown University bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 242,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 5.5% of Brown University’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after purchasing an additional 364,850,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,978 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.33. 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,082,523. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $53.27 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

