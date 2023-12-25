Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Buckle Stock Up 0.3 %

Buckle stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. Buckle has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In other Buckle news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk purchased 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 250.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Buckle by 408.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Buckle by 733.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

