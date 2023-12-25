Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Stake Lifted by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Bunge Global accounts for approximately 3.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.64. The company had a trading volume of 741,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,474. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $87.86 and a 1 year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

