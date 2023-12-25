Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF Announces Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:TDSD)

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3091 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TDSD traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF

The Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (TDSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 13% from peak to trough.

