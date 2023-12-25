Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE) Declares $0.33 Dividend

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3256 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TDSE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.43. 14,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,383. The company has a market cap of $53.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.98% of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF

The Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (TDSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 16% from peak to trough.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.